Cyclist Killed After Being Struck by Car in Miami: Police

Miami Police said officers responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. near the 5900 block of Northwest 12th Avenue after reports of a person that was hit

A 64-year-old who was riding their bicycle early Saturday morning was struck and killed by a car in northwest Miami.

Miami Police said officers responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. near the 5900 block of Northwest 12th Avenue after reports of a person that was hit.

Officers found the victim, who was later transported to Ryder Trauma Center and pronounced dead. Investigators have not released the victim's identity at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, who also was not identified, stayed on the scene. Investigators have not said what charges, if any, may be filed.

