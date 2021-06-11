Cyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Southwest Miami-Dade

A cyclist has been pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries from a hit and run Thursday night.

Miami-Dade police responded to 196th Street and Southwest 127th Avenue, just south of Zoo Miami, at approximately 9:16 p.m. regarding the incident.

The male victim was laying in the roadway with injuries. He was transported to Jackson Medical Hospital South by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue where he passed away from his injuries.

There is a lookout for a 2000-2003 Lexus RX300 with damage on the right side as well as missing door molding on the passenger side, last seen heading westward.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.