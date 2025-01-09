Cyclist struck, killed trying to cross Okeechobee Road in Miami-Dade: FHP

A cyclist was killed when he was hit by a car on Okeechobee Road on Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The victim was traveling on Northwest 87th Avenue when he attempted to cross the westbound lanes of Okeechobee Road shortly before 7 a.m., authorities said.

He was killed when the driver of a white Honda sedan that was going west on Okeechobee Road crashed into him within the intersection, FHP said.

It was not immediately clear if the driver would face any charges in the incident.

Westbound Okeechobee Road was closed and traffic diverted onto Northwest 87th Avenue, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.