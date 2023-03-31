Dania Beach Arts and Seafood Festival Takes Place This Weekend

From lobster to shrimp and conch, some of the best in seafood will be on display at the Dania Beach Art and Seafood Festival.

Along with the food, there will be plenty of fun - including from the festival’s entertainment host Jerris ‘Quick the Poet’ Evans.

“Like the sign says ‘Sea it, live it love it,’ it all makes sense,” said Evans. “Dania Beach is one of the most hidden gems down here in South Florida, literally right off the coast and what they really wanted to do was to draw people into the entire community, not just the beach side.”

Organizers tell NBC6 this weekend, Frost Park will transform into a seafood lovers haven with fun for all ages.

“Last year, what most people didn’t know is they actually brought the sea to Dania Beach,” said Evans. “They had a big sand pit where a gentleman was drawing and creating big sand castles.”

Among the vendors, expect local artisans and jewelry makers, plus local chefs and foodies will host free cooking demos.

“There will be different types of food and an array of it too but shrimp, lobster, oysters, you name it,” said Evans. “They will have all kinds of grilled and sizzle options.”

The event, which began in 2013, as a way to draw people into the city is expecting more than 10-thousand people this weekend.

“They’ve attracted over 135,000 people over the last seven to nine years, so it’s grown tremendously,” said Evans.

Children under 12 are free and everyone over 12 is $5. Frost Park is located at 300 NE 2nd Street in Dania Beach.

For more information, click on this link.