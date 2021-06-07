Dania Beach Man Shot, Killed Inside Car

A South Florida man died Sunday after being shot several times inside a car, officials said.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Sunday near 29 NW 4th Avenue in Dania Beach, officials said. Officers arrived on the scene to find the man in the driver's seat of a Toyota SUV with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies took the man out of the car and began administering CPR until Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived.

The man was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m.

Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 954-321-4221. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Broward Crime Stoppers a 954-593-TIPS.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available to anyone who submits a tip that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.