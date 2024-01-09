Dash cam video shows high-speed chase of stolen Maserati in Miami-Dade that ended in crash

New dash camera footage shows last month's high-speed police chase of a suspect in a stolen Maserati who authorities said intentionally crashed into an officer's vehicle.

The footage released by the Florida Highway Patrol on Tuesday shows the Dec. 27 chase from the perspective of a K-9 trooper who was involved.

According to the FHP, troopers had tried to stop the stolen Maserati sedan in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive when the suspect fled, leading authorities on a brief pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the driver intentionally crashed into an unmarked Miami Gardens Police vehicle, officials said.

The footage shows the trooper and other law enforcement pursuing the speeding Maserati on roadways and through neighborhoods before the crash.

Multiple officers are seen quickly moving in and grabbed the suspect out of the Maserati.

According to an arrest report, the suspect, 22-year-old Rodrigo Jose Perez, was armed with a handgun, which he threw on the floorboard of the car.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rodrigo Jose Perez

Perez was arrested on charges including fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.