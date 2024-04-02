Dashcam footage shows intense chase that ends in crash on I-95 in Hollywood

Dashcam footage shows the moments troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop a reckless driver on Interstate 95 in Hollywood last week.

Jacqueline Marie Maxson, 34, was arrested Friday after she allegedly sped through traffic on northbound I-95, leading a brief pursuit that forced Florida Highway Patrol troopers to conduct the maneuver.

Maxson's BMW then crashed into a burgundy SUV before it came to a final rest near Hollywood Boulevard, according to the FHP.

Maxson was handcuffed at the scene. The passengers of the SUV are seen in the footage kneeling on the side of the highway, in shock and comforting each other.

Footage also showed Maxson in the back of a trooper's car, breaking down in tears while trying to explain why she didn't stop.

The pursuit and crash halted traffic during the late afternoon rush hour. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the two damaged vehicles and several troopers responding to the scene.

Maxson faces charges of fleeing/attempting to elude police and resisting an officer without violence, according to online jail records.