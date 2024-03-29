First Alert Traffic

Police investigation blocks all lanes of I-95 north in Hollywood

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 95 north in Hollywood on Friday as troopers investigated what appears to be a crash.

The incident happened near exit 20 at Hollywood Boulevard. All lanes were blocked.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed two damaged vehicles and highway troopers responding to the scene. Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

