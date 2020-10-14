Miami

Daughter Finds Elderly Father Stabbed to Death in Miami Home: Police

NBC 6

Police are investigating after they say a daughter found her elderly father stabbed to death in his Miami home Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made at a home in the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Terrace, when the daughter arrived home and found her father unresponsive, Miami Police officials said.

Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the elderly man dead at the scene from an apparent stab wound, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

Local

Palm Beach County 3 hours ago

South Florida Worker Suspended for Flying Trump Flag From Government Truck

Miami-Dade 4 hours ago

Armed Robbery at Miami Gas Station Leads to Chase, Arrest in Miramar: Police

Multiple officers were at the home, which was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us