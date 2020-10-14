Daughter Finds Elderly Father Stabbed to Death in Miami Home: Police

Police are investigating after they say a daughter found her elderly father stabbed to death in his Miami home Wednesday morning.

The discovery was made at a home in the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Terrace, when the daughter arrived home and found her father unresponsive, Miami Police officials said.

Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the elderly man dead at the scene from an apparent stab wound, officials said. His identity hasn't been released.

Multiple officers were at the home, which was blocked off with yellow crime scene tape Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.