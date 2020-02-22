Davie Woman Charged for Performing Medical Procedures Without License: Police

A woman in Davie has been arrested following an investigation by the Florida Department of Health and the Davie police department's Special Investigations Unit that revealed she was allegedly performing medical procedures on victims without a license.

Nathalia Jimenez, 42, is facing multiple charges, including practicing medicine without a license.

Authorities were first notified of her case by a patient who said she received 2 injections from Jimenez in her abdomen in November of 2019. The woman later became infected, and by December was in need of surgery to remove the necrotic tissue that had been caused by the procedure.

Detectives went undercover to contact Jimenez via the phone number she listed on her social media accounts. In February, they made an appointment with her and met at her residence in the 14000 block of South Cypress Cove Circle in Davie.

Jimenez escorted the undercover detectives into her house, showing them a bedroom that was "made up like an exam room." She discussed the cosmetic procedures she could do involving face and lip injections, and showed the detectives what products she'd be using as well as photos of her other patients.

Jimenez also said she only accepted cash or payments from applications like Cash App or Zelle, and that the injections would cost $550. The detectives made a follow-up appointment and later showed up to the house with a search warrant.

The investigation revealed that several rooms in Jimenez's residence contained medical devices and drugs including inject-able medications and vitamins labeled in foreign languages. These lacked product names, log numbers or expiration dates.

Jimenez was arrested at her home on February 17th. She is being held at the Broward Sherriff Office's main jail.

Davie police is asking that anyone who may have been treated by Jimenez please come forward and contact them.