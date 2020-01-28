Sanibel

Florida Daycare Provider Fired for Writing on Child’s Stomach with Marker

Heather Chisum

A Sanibel daycare provider was fired after writing on a child's stomach with marker.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the child's mother, Heather Chisum, said "Mom I'm out of diapers pls read my report" was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

In a Facebook post, Chisum wrote that everyday the daycare puts a "daily report" in their son's lunch box.

The reports update parents on the child's day, including if they need new diapers or wipes at the school.

Posted by Heather Chisum on Monday, January 27, 2020

"I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that," Chisum wrote.

Children's Education Center of the Islands says the provider who wrote on Milo has since been placed on permanent leave.

Local

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Sandy Hook Denier Arrested For Having ID Info of Victim’s Father: Reports

Super Bowl LIV 20 hours ago

No Adult Entertainment on Mega Yacht During Super Bowl, Owner Says

Chisum told WBBH-TV that this isn't the first time one of her children was written on — she said it also happened last November, but they "didn't think anything of it" and didn't report it.

This article tagged under:

Sanibeldaycare provider
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us