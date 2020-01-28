Florida Daycare Provider Fired for Writing on Child’s Stomach with Marker

A Sanibel daycare provider was fired after writing on a child's stomach with marker.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports the child's mother, Heather Chisum, said "Mom I'm out of diapers pls read my report" was written on the stomach of Milo, her 1-year-old son.

In a Facebook post, Chisum wrote that everyday the daycare puts a "daily report" in their son's lunch box.

The reports update parents on the child's day, including if they need new diapers or wipes at the school.

"I guess yesterday they wrote on his report that he needs diapers, and I failed to see that," Chisum wrote.

Children's Education Center of the Islands says the provider who wrote on Milo has since been placed on permanent leave.

Chisum told WBBH-TV that this isn't the first time one of her children was written on — she said it also happened last November, but they "didn't think anything of it" and didn't report it.