De-Stress and Save: 7 Great Deals During Miami Spa Months

Miami Spa Months invites all those in need of pampering to "find their inner peace" at this exclusive spa getaway event. And the best part? Treatments start at just $109 — a small price to pay for the relaxation experience of a lifetime.

Those wishing to take advantage of this opportunity are encouraged to do so from July 1 to August 31.

To choose the perfect experience for you, learn more about participating spas offering promotional treatments near you:

The Trump Spa (Doral)

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Trump Spa "boasts 28 treatment rooms and more than 100 signature spa services and treatments available daily for men, women and couples."

For $109, guests can enjoy the 50-minute "It Takes Two to Mango" Swedish massage (which includes access to spa and fitness classes) or the50 minute "Tropic Like It's Hot Body Treatment".

For $139, guests can enjoy the 50-minute "Feeling Breezy Facial."

For $199, guests can enjoy the 50-minute "Just Between Us Floridians Package" including a massage, facial, champagne and access to spa/fitness facilities.

For more information, please see here.

The Spa at Miami Beach EDITION (Miami Beach)

Located in the upscale Miami Beach EDITION hotel, this spa is equipped with nine private treatment rooms such as a detox room, a full-service beauty lounge and a steam room.

For $109, guests can enjoy a 60-minute serene scalp wash and blowout or a mani-pedi.

For $139, couples can enjoy a 50-minute hot stone massage.

For $199, guests can enjoy a 70-minute triple therapy deep tissue massage.

For more information, please see here.

Aveda Seven Seas Spa and Salon (Sunny Isles Beach)

Aveda Seven Seas Spa and Salon invited guests to "indulge" in their brand new luxury retreat for head-to-toe rejuvenation.

Purchase of one of the following treatments includes complimentary valet, champagne, and an Aveda gift basket.

For $109, guests can enjoy a 50-minute elemental nature facial.

For $199, guests can enjoy a 100-minute elemental nature massage and facial.

For more information, please see here.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa (Key Biscayne)

This World Class Spa, located in The Ritz-Carlton, is equipped with 21 treatment rooms as well as many amenities.

Purchase of one of the following treatments grants guests access to Eucalyptus Steam, Finnish Sauna, Indoor Whirlpool and Fitness Center.

For $109, guests can enjoy a 60-minute "summer essential" mani-pedi.

For $139, guests can enjoy a 50-minute summer hydrating facial or a 50-minute summer sweet scrub.

For $199, guests can enjoy a summer essential hydrafacial or a summer CBD relief and recovery massage.

For more information, please see here.

AWAY Spa (South Beach)

A hidden gem in W South Beach hotel, this "urban refuge" is unique for its outdoor elements such as the lush sun-drenched terrace.

Purchase of one of the following treatments includes complimentary valet and a beach pass, umbrella and chair.

For $109, guests can enjoy an 80-minute detox mani-pedi.

For $139, guests can enjoy a 60-minute detox facial.

For $199, guests can enjoy a 90-minute detox peel wrap, 90-minute detox Swedish massage or 90-minute new life new mom prenatal massage.

For more information, please see here.

Sana Skin Studio (Wynwood)

With their specialized treatments and intentional methodology, Sana Skin Studio "aims to change people's relationship with their skin." These facials promise an increase in confidence and happiness.

For $139, guests can enjoy a 70-minute "superglow" facial or a 70-minute "superdetox" facial.

For $199, couples or friends can enjoy a 50-minute signature facial and oxygen glow boost combo.

For more information, please see here.

The Spa Suites (Kendall)

Located in Dadeland Mall's Saks Fifth Avenue, The Spa Suites promises expertise service from the most knowledgeable (and fashionable) of retailers.

Purchase of one of the following treatments includes a hand and arm massage, glass of champagne, departure gift and $199 Saks Gift Card towards same-day purchase of beauty products from the brand providing treatment.

For $199, guests can enjoy a 60-minute hydrating facial by Sisley-Paris, 60-minute radiance facial by Sisley-Paris, or a 60-minute swiss cellular facial by Cellocosmet.

For more information, please see here.