Deadly Hit and Run Turnpike Crash Investigated in Miami-Dade

An early morning hit and run crash on Florida's Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade left one person dead and investigators searching for the driver who struck him.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said the crash took place just before 2:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Southwest 216th Street.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

According to investigators, a white pickup truck the victim was a passenger in became disabled and pulled over. The victim got out of the truck and walked into the roadway to signal for help, when he was struck by a white box truck.

The victim died at the scene while the truck fled the scene. Officials did not release the victim's identity or any details of the truck involved.

All lanes were closed until just before 6 a.m. as troopers continued their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.