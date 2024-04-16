Police investigating fatal stabbing at coin laundry business in Plantation

Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at a coin laundry business in Plantation that left one person dead on Monday.

The stabbing reportedly took place at the 24/7 coin laundry along the 500 block of US-441 around 10 p.m.

The victim died at the scene on Monday night, according to the Plantation Police Department. The victim's identity wasn't released.

Blood was still being cleaned up off the laundromat's floor Tuesday morning. One customer said he watched the incident unfold as he was across the street getting dinner.

"There was a lot of flashing lights and they were just coming from all directions," he said.

What led up to the stabbing, how many people were involved and if there were any arrests remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.