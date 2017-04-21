Miami

Death Investigation Shuts Down Busy Miami-Dade Road Friday Morning

An early morning shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade has left one person dead and a major roadway shutdown as police continue their investigation.

Police say a man was shot and killed near the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 95th Street around 5 a.m. It’s being investigated as a homicide and officers are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The victim's identity was unknown.

As a result of the incident, Northwest 27th Avenue was closed at that intersection and traffic was being diverted to other roads in the area for close to five hours.

