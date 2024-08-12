Dolphin Expressway

Death investigation underway after body is found on Dolphin Expressway

By Sophia Hernandez

A death investigation is underway in NW Miami-Dade after a body was found along the Dolphin Expressway early Monday morning.

Video captured by NBC6 showed medical examiners placing a body bag inside their vehicle.

Another video showed a car being towed away from the scene.

Police have closed off the westbound lanes of the 836 in the area of NW 42nd Avenue as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

