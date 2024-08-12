Death investigation underway after body is found on Dolphin Expressway

A death investigation is underway in NW Miami-Dade after a body was found along the Dolphin Expressway early Monday morning.

Video captured by NBC6 showed medical examiners placing a body bag inside their vehicle.

Another video showed a car being towed away from the scene.

Police have closed off the westbound lanes of the 836 in the area of NW 42nd Avenue as they investigate.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.