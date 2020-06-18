Homicide Investigation Underway After Overnight Incident in Miami Shores

Investigators are at the scene of what they say is a suspicious death that took place in Miami Shores early Thursday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Northwest 104th Street and North Miami Avenue just before 2:30 a.m., finding what appears to be a white sedan with a smashed back windshield.

Officials believe they have found at least one victim at the scene with no one being taken to the hospital at this time. Two men who arrived at the scene told NBC 6's Julia Bagg they were the father and brother of the victim, but officials have not confirmed the victim's identity.

Miami-Dade Police’s homicide unit is assisting in the investigation.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates