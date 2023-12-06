WATCH LIVE: Death penalty trial underway for man charged in 2012 Coral Gables double murder

More than 11 years after a man and woman were murdered inside a Coral Gables office, the death penalty trial of the man who authorities believe is the killer was underway.

Jose Rojas is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of attempted armed robbery in the April 27, 2012 killings.

Rojas, who was 43 at the time of the killings and is now 55, has been held without bond since his arrest after the murders.

Opening statements were being delivered in the case Wednesday morning.

NBC6 Jose Rojas, accused of a 2012 double murder in Coral Gables, in court in an undated image.

According to police, 59-year-old Frances C. Venezia and 78-year-old Robert A. James were killed inside a business at 801 Monterrey Street.

The victims suffered from blunt trauma and were found with their hands and feet bound, their mouths covered with rags and multiple cuts, police said.

Police had responded to the address in response to a woman calling for help, but found Rojas on Southwest 8th Street with no shoes, carrying a bag and appearing suspicious, according to an arrest report.

Rojas fled when he saw police, but was detained a short time later covered in blood, authorities said.

Rojas was an employee of the business, and Venezia was reportedly his boss.

Once in custody, Rojas admitted to police that on his way to work, he stopped at a store and bought items that he would later use to torture his victims, the report said. When he arrived at the office, he placed a dark hood over his head, concealing his face, and slipped on a pair of gloves, the affidavit explained.

Rojas admitted to police he bound the victims with duct tape and forced Venezia to write him a check from her checking account, the arrest affidavit said.

He then struck the woman with a mop stick after she started screaming, the report said. Since Venezia would not stop yelling, the man also began to scream, Rojas told officials.

The report said Rojas didn't remember what happened next but remembers pools of blood in the office and on himself.

Rojas is one of the longest jailed defendants in Miami-Dade County. His trial could be the first one in the county where Gov. Ron DeSantis' death penalty law will be honored.

Under the law, a unanimous vote is no longer needed to recommend death. Eight jurors out of 12 could recommend it.