Deerfield Beach Football Star Struck, Killed by Train

A 17-year-old high school football star was struck and killed by a train early Monday in Deerfield Beach.

A freight train struck a pedestrian at around 4:06 a.m. in the area of Southeast Fourth Avenue and Southeast 10th Street, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North, where he died, BSO said. He was later identified as Bryce Gowdy.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and a defensive back at Deerfield Beach High School. He had just signed with Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

"We are heartbroken," Georgia Tech's head coach Goeff Collins tweeted Monday afternoon along with a statement on Gowdy's death. "Bryce will always be a part of our Georgia Tech football family. We will be praying for him and all those who love him. #BelieveIn7 #RIPSimba"