Riviera Beach

Deerfield High School Football Team Mourns Second Loss in One Academic Year

They lost a teammate to suicide in December, and now they are mourning yet another loss after Terrance Jackson was shot and killed Saturday

One of the victims of a shooting that took place after a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday has been identified as 15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a student at Deerfield Beach High School and member of the football team.

Jackson and another woman were shot outside of Victory City Church, where Jackson's grandfather's funeral had just taken place. Both were transported to the hospital, though Jackson eventually succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

This is the second teammate to die from Deerfield Beach High School's football team this academic year. In December, Jackson's teammate Bryce Gowdy was killed when he was hit by a train.

A medical examiner later ruled Gaudie's death a suicide.

Jackson was a sophomore at Deerfield Beach High, and he played as a linebacker.

The 30-year-old woman who was also shot outside the funeral is expected to recover. Police have launched an investigation in search of the shooter.

Riviera BeachshootingDeerfield BeachDeerfield Beach High School
