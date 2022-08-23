Demings Among 4 Florida Democrats Looking to Face Rubio for Senate Seat

Florida Democrats are deciding Tuesday who will face Republican Marco Rubio in November's U.S. Senate race.

Val Demings is the favorite in the primary but faces former Florida House Member Brian Rush, attorney William Sanchez and entrepreneur Ricardo De La Fuente.

Demings, 65, is a former Orlando police chief and is giving up her 10th District congressional seat to run for the Senate seat.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Democrats are hoping Demings can unseat Rubio, the state's senior U.S. senator, this fall.

Rubio, 51, has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2011. He won reelection in 2016 over Democrat Patrick Murphy by near 8 percentage points.