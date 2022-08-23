decision 2022

Demings Among 4 Florida Democrats Looking to Face Rubio for Senate Seat

Val Demings is the favorite in the primary but faces former Florida House Member Brian Rush, attorney William Sanchez and entrepreneur Ricardo De La Fuente

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida Democrats are deciding Tuesday who will face Republican Marco Rubio in November's U.S. Senate race.

Val Demings is the favorite in the primary but faces former Florida House Member Brian Rush, attorney William Sanchez and entrepreneur Ricardo De La Fuente.

DECISION 2022

decision 2022 Aug 22

Dems Fried and Crist in Race to Face Gov. DeSantis In Tuesday's Primary

decision 2022 Aug 22

A Look at South Florida School Board Candidates in Tuesday's Primary

Demings, 65, is a former Orlando police chief and is giving up her 10th District congressional seat to run for the Senate seat.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Democrats are hoping Demings can unseat Rubio, the state's senior U.S. senator, this fall.

Rubio, 51, has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2011. He won reelection in 2016 over Democrat Patrick Murphy by near 8 percentage points.

This article tagged under:

decision 2022FloridaMarco RubioFlorida primaryVal Demings
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us