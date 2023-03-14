Broward County

Deputies Investigating Dania Beach Shooting That Left Man Hospitalized

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Northwest 9th Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Dania Beach that left a man hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Northwest 9th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded and found the man who'd been shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His identity wasn't released.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search the area, and a nearby school was placed on secure status.

The incident remains under investigation.

