Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Missing From Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to find a 16-year-old who has been missing out of Pompano Beach for a week.

Raziah Peterson was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the 1300 block of Northwest 18th Drive.

Peterson is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and pants, color unknown.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

