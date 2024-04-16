Florida Keys

Deputy arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend's Key West home: Sheriff

By NBC6

File image of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle
NBC6

A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy was arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's Key West home, officials said.

Deputy Alexander Morales Jr., 26, was arrested by the Key West Police Department Monday for felony burglary of a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Alexander Morales Jr.

Morales allegedly broke into the ex-girlfriend's home through a bedroom window just after 4 a.m. Monday "to confront her regarding a domestic issue," officials said.

Morales was booked into jail and suspended. He was hired by the sheriff's office in January of 2022.

"I have placed Morales on administrative leave without pay pending a pre-determination hearing regarding his employment with the Sheriff’s Office," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency."

