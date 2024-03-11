Deputy arrested on battery charge after incident at Key West bar: Sheriff

A deputy in the Florida Keys was arrested on a battery charge following an incident at a Key West bar early Monday, officials said.

Deputy Jesus Abdiel Rojas Burgos, 28, was arrested by Key West Police on a misdemeanor battery charge, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Burgos was at the Rick’s Bar/Durty Harry's on Duval Street at around 1 a.m. when he touched or grabbed the female victim against her will, police said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Jesus Abdiel Rojas Burgos

Burgos, who was hired by the sheriff's office as a deputy in April 2023, was booked into jail.

"I take these incidents very seriously, will investigate this matter fully, and take the appropriate action," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "I am committed to keeping this community informed of significant events that occur in this agency — good or bad."