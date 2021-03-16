Florida

Deputy Deployed to South Florida for COVID Response Arrested on Rape Charge

David Ray is a sergeant first class with the Army's 116th Field Artillery Regiment, an had been in South Florida since January to help with COVID-19 response efforts

A sheriff's deputy was arrested over the weekend on domestic rape charges while he was deployed to serve near Miami in a Florida National Guard unit, according to an arrest report.

An arrest warrant had been issued by a judge in Highlands County for David Warren Ray, the Miami Herald reported. Ray, 39, was arrested at a hotel where he was staying on Friday night.

Ray is a sergeant first class with the Army's 116th Field Artillery Regiment, an had been in South Florida since January to help with COVID-19 response efforts, the Herald reported. His deployment was scheduled to end later this month.

A lawyer for Ray was not listed on jail records.

No additional details were immediately available.

