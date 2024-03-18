Deputy fatally shoots girl armed with stolen gun in the Florida Keys: Sheriff

A deputy has fatally shot a girl who was armed with a stolen gun in the Florida Keys early Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. when Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call about a suicidal juvenile who'd stolen the firearm and broke off an attached gun lock.

The girl had walked to a remote location on Stock Island where deputies responded and when she pointed the gun at the deputies, she was shot by a deputy, officials said.

The girl was rushed to Lower Keys Medical Center where she died from her injuries. Officials haven't released her identity.

"This incident is a tragedy for everyone involved," Monroe Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "While the Deputy appears to have acted in self-defense, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation to ensure transparency."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.