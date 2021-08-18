Pembroke Pines

DeSantis Promotes COVID Antibody Treatment as Site Opens in Pembroke Pines

DeSantis has been flying around the state promoting a monoclonal antibody treatment in an attempt to decrease hospitalizations in Florida.

By NBC 6 and Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of a COVID-19 antibody treatment site Wednesday in Pembroke Pines as he continues to tout the use of monoclonal antibody treatments as cases and hospitalizations spike in Florida.

Starting Wednesday, C.B. Smith Park will start offering the antibody treatment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The site will be able to treat over 300 patients a day.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

DeSantis has been flying around the state promoting a monoclonal antibody treatment sold by Regeneron in an attempt to decrease hospitalizations in Florida.

DeSantis — who has been criticized for opposing mask mandates and vaccine passports — ramped up the call for Floridians to seek out monoclonal antibody treatments in August as coronavirus cases spiked. He’s held news conferences at treatment sites and a Tampa hospital touting the effectiveness of the drug if people receive treatment soon after testing positive.

“Early treatment with these monoclonal antibodies – Regeneron and others – have proven to radically reduce the chances that somebody ends up being hospitalized,” DeSantis said Monday at a treatment site in Orlando. “Reducing hospital admissions has got to be a top priority.”

Experts agree that keeping people out of the hospital is a top priority, but say vaccines — not treatments for people after they get sick – are the best way to do that. The Regeneron drugs, when given within 10 days of initial symptoms, have been shown to cut rates of hospitalization and death by roughly 70%. The vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have been proven in large, real-world studies to be 95% effective against hospitalization.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Dania Beach 7 mins ago

Rescue Crews Respond to Boat Fire in Dania Beach

Broward County 30 mins ago

Daughter of Broward Commissioner Accused of COVID-19 Relief Fraud

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesCOVID-19Ron DeSantis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us