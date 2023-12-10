Art Basel

Details emerge after 2 teens arrested at pro-Palestinian rally during Art Basel in Miami Beach

Chopper 6 flew over the scene, capturing a large crowd of demonstrators chanting in the street.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Beach police say two teens were arrested at a pro-Palestinian rally during Art Basel on Friday.

The person arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting without violence is under the age of 18, according to police.

The other person, 19-year-old Amini Mohammad Bairat, was arrested for resisting without violence.

The rally was led by a group of Miami-based artists and cultural workers, along with anti-militarism youth movement Dissenters and a coalition of organizations called the South Florida Coalition for Palestine.

The protestors were gathering to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This article tagged under:

Art BaselMiami BeachIsrael-Hamas War
