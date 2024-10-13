Pompano Beach

Detectives investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. about a person lying in the roadway near the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway

By NBC6

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Pompano Beach early Sunday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call shortly after 4 a.m. about a person lying in the roadway near the 1700 block of North Dixie Highway.

Deputies and fire rescue crews responded and found an injured person who'd been hit by a vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity wasn't released.

The circumstances surrounding the hit-and-run are being investigated.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Broward Crimes Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

