Dillard High Football Coach Eddie Frasier Dies at 34

The varsity football coach at Fort Lauderdale's Dillard High School has died, Broward County Public School officials said Monday. Eddie Frasier was just 34.

Frasier, a graduate of Dillard himself, became the head varsity football coach this past season and led the team to an undefeated 2019 season and regional final playoff berth.

The medical examiner’s office is working to figure out the cause of death, but NBC 6 has learned that it wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The Miami Dolphins named Frasier the 2019 George F. Smith High School Coach of the Year and the team's finalist for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award.

Frasier has previously been the assistant football coach and had worked as a substitute teacher at the school since 2015.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time," Broward Schools said in a statement.