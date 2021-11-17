Disney Cruise Line to Require Kids as Young as 5 to Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Disney Cruise Line will require guests as young as 5 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a ship.

For sailings beginning on or after Jan. 13, 2022, the cruise line is requiring everyone who is eligible for a vaccine to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated at the time of sailing, according to updated guidance on Disney Cruise's website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the distribution of the COVID-19 shot to children ages 5-11 earlier this month.

Guests ages 4 and under, who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, must provide a negative COVID-19 test result between three days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before Jan. 13, 2022.

Guests must provide a Nucleic Acid Amplification (NAAC), rapid PCR or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.