Divers pull man from canal in Fort Lauderdale

A man was rushed to the hospital after divers found him in a canal in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday.

The incident happened at a canal on Northwest 3rd Court near W. Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the man went into the water and didn't come up, so the dive team responded.

They searched the water and found him, but he went into cardiac arrest.

Fire responders gave the man CPR before he was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

Officials haven't released the man's identity but said he's in his 40s.

