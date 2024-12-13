Do you know the Alexander brothers? We want to hear from you

NBC6 has been following the arrest and civil lawsuits filed against Miami Beach real estate moguls Tal and Oren Alexander as well as his twin brother, Alon.

We are interested in speaking with people who can share information related to these allegations and share their experience with the brothers.

We are also looking to speak with former classmates at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School as well as people who have done business and attended parties with them.

Please complete the form below and NBC6 will contact you. The information you provide in this form is confidential.