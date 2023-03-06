Doctor, Officers Testify in Trial for Miami Beach Cop Accused of Beating Tourist

The trial of a Miami Beach Police officer accused of beating a tourist in 2021 continued Monday with testimonies from a doctor and more officers.

Kevin Perez, 34, is accused of being one of the officers who allegedly beat 26-year-old Dalonta V. Crudup, of Washington D.C., inside the Royal Palm Hotel.

Officer Christopher Garrido was one of the officers that testified on Monday.

Garrido was on bike patrol on July 26, 2021. He said he heard the call come in of a suspect fleeing. Suddenly, he said he saw Crudup coming towards him and claimed Crudup intentionally struck him with the motor scooter.

This crash apparently took him out of work for 6-7 months and he needed extensive therapy. Crudup denied running into him.

Dr. Ramin Vejdani, an emergency medicine physician at Mount Sinai Medical Center, also testified on Monday.

Dr. Vejdani confirmed Crudup was taken to the hospital after the beating. The medical team documented bruises to the shoulder and face, and Crudup also brought up chest pains.

The doctor said medical tests confirmed there were no serious body injuries like bone fractures, however, they gave Crudup stitches on the chin.

At one point on Monday, the jury was also shown a video of blood marks on the floor of the hotel which Crudup says happened after the beating.

As of Monday afternoon, Crudup and four Miami Beach Police officers have testified.

It's not clear if Perez will testify in his own trial.

The trial continues on Tuesday.