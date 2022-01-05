Doctors on the Lookout for ‘Flurona,' a Dual Infection of Influenza, COVID-19

Doctors are on the lookout for cases of the "flurona" — a co-infection of both influenza and COVID-19 in patients.

A child in Los Angeles tested positive for both the flu and COVID-19, a testing site reported Wednesday. What's believed to be the first-ever case of the "flurona" was detected recently in Israel.

This combination of illnesses may become more common since the country isn't facing the same lockdown restrictions that were around last flu season, doctors said.

Both the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, sore throat, fever, headache and fatigue — but the loss of taste and smell is only associated with coronavirus.

"If you’re diagnosed with the 'flurona,' then the same things that you would do — staying away from other people, keeping your mask on if you’re going to go out, stay hydrated, make sure you eat healthy," said Dr. Joshua Lenchcus, Interim Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health. "Try to stay away from other people that in order avoid making them sick, wash your hands, clean these surfaces that are contaminated. Thankfully those same strategies we would employ if you have the flu, corona, or 'flurona' — those same strategies are useful for all of those."

Doctors said it’s important to get diagnosed early and have your flu shot for protection. They also say you can receive the monoclonal antibody treatment if you are diagnosed with the co-infection.