Dog owner claims Miami mobile groomer fatally ‘strangled' pet

A dog owner said she wants answers after she claims her pet died after being in the care of a mobile groomer in Miami.

It’s been two weeks since Daniela Valencia lost her 7-year-old Shih Tzu named Mia.

On September 25, Valencia took Mia to get groomed at Miami’s Pet Grooming Mobile, a pampering service that drives around Miami-Dade. However, 15 minutes after she dropped her dog off, Valencia got a call that her four-legged friend was unresponsive.

“What do you mean she’s not breathing? She was ok. The thing is the call was 15 minutes after he took her. So what happened in 15 minutes?” said Valencia. "I tried to give her air, like mouth-to-mouth. She just was dead."

According to medical records obtained by NBC6, Valencia and the groomer rushed to a nearby emergency clinic to try and save Mia’s life. Records show Mia arrived without a heartbeat and no pulse. Records also show the groomer told the doctor he placed a leash on Mia’s neck and "left the dog on the grooming table unsupervised while he moved the van."

After bathing her, the groomer said he left her unsupervised again, this time without a leash. When he returned, Mia was not breathing.

"She had marks in her neck. She had hematoma in her eyes. That they were thinking it was from the pressure she underwent," said Valencia.

The emergency vet report did not give a cause of death but highlighted asphyxiation and strangulation.

NBC6 reached out to Miami’s Pet Grooming Mobile. Attorney Adam M. Ludwin, who’s representing the grooming service, said they are "outraged and very sorry to learn of the passing of Mr. and Mrs. Valencia’s pet and family member, Mia. The incident involving Mia was a tragic accident that should never have occurred."

The attorney also the grooming service takes full responsibility and promises to investigate what happened to Mia to prevent future incidents.

NBC6 asked Miami-Dade County Animal Services about the company and they confirmed the company, owned by Lester Sanchez, is properly licensed as a mobile grooming service in the county.

"Any consumer who has an issue related to animal neglect or cruelty resulting in the pet’s injury or death, should immediately contact the police and complete a police report," said Flora Bea, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The county also advises people to file a complaint against a grooming company by calling 311 and provide the pet to Animal Services for a proper forensic examination or necropsy to determine the cause of death.