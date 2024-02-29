Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helps win Cognizant Classic pro-am

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa headed a celebrity group Wednesday that won the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches pro-am event at PGA National Resort's Champion course.

According to NBC6 affiliate WPTV who first reported the story, the group took home a four-stroke victory after they posted a 19-under 52 playing with PGA Tour pros Nick Dunlap and Min Woo Lee and Nick Dunlap.

Dunlap played college golf at the University of Alabama, which is coincidentally where Tagovailoa starred before being drafted by the Dolphins in 2020.

"I love the sport. Am I good at it? Not as good as I'd like to think," Tagovailoa told WPTV. "But I haven't played in a good amount of time."

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches begins Thursday with 19 of the top 50 players in the official world golf ranking.

The 144-player field boasts 63 PGA Tour winners combined for 204 Tour titles.

Headlining the field are world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, world No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler and defending champion Chris Kirk.

In addition toTagovailoa the celebrity group consisted of Bachelor TV star and Florida native Tyler Cameron, and "professional YouTube golfer" Micah Morris.