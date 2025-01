A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday in Oakland Park, officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded before 2 p.m. to a shooting near the 200 block of Northeast 35th Street.

There, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds, BSO said. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A subject was detained nearby.

Investigators described the shooting as domestic.

Further information was not available.