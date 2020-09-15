Flu Season

Don't Avoid the Flu Shot This Season, Doctors Say

By Stephanie Bertini

Flu season is around the corner, with the official start on Oct. 1. And medical experts say the flu shot is more imperative now than ever.

The flu shot can help you know what you're dealing with if you get sick, since a lot of the symptoms blend with COVID-19: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches and runny nose. But despite the vast similarities, there are difference in symptoms.

“Unique to COVID is new loss of taste or smell,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health Medical Center

Getting vaccinated is the best way to rule out COVID and help with your diagnosis if you get sick, he said. It's also imperative for parents make sure kids get their shots.

"The season could be worse than we anticipated, or it could be better because the community is exercising the precautions we been touting for last six months," Lenchus said.

