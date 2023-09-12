DoorDash deliveryman caught on camera spitting on food he left outside Miami home after receiving little tip

A DoorDash deliveryman was caught on camera spitting on food he had left in front of a Miami apartment after receiving a small tip from the customers who placed the online order.

The customer spoke to NBC6 sister station Telemundo 51 and said he saw it all unfold in real time on his cell phone.

Elias Crisanto, 13, ordered the food for himself and his mom and said he thought his $3 tip “was good for 0.5 miles.”

Ring camera footage captured the moment the deliveryman walks up to the door, puts the bag of food on the ground, and stands back to take a picture.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When he looks at his phone and sees how much was left in tip, the video shows him crouch down and spit three times on the order before he walks away.

“He got angry because maybe he thought the tip was small, and he spit in the food,” said Crisanto. "If it wasn't because of the camera, no one knows. I wanted to vomit, because who does that?"

DoorDash addressed the situation in a statement saying, “While we empathize with the frustration of not receiving a tip, this behavior is unacceptable and falls far below the high quality experience we aim to provide. We have removed the Dasher from our platform and have reached out to the customer directly to help make things right."