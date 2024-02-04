Double shooting near the Golden Glades Interchange closes portions of 826 eastbound

Two men are now in the hospital after being shot while driving eastbound on the 826, near the Golden Glades interchange on Sunday night.

According to a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol, a white BMW sedan was shot at by an unknow vehicle striking the driver multiple times and the passenger in leg.

Troopers say that both the driver and the passenger were transported to Aventura Hospital, where the driver finds himself in critical condition and the passenger stable.

So far, the eastbound lanes of the 826 were closed and traffic was being diverted into southbound I-95 as the investigation was ongoing, FHP said.