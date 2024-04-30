First arrests made in Florida universities pro-Palestinian protests

As protests take place across the country in support of Palestine, we are seeing the first arrests in Florida after nine people were arrested at a protest at the University of Florida and three from the University of South Florida in Tampa.

A free Palestine protest at the University of South Florida’s Tampa campus ended with three people arrested Monday, but this is not stopping them from keeping protesting.

According to NBC6 affiliate, WFLA, the Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society will be meeting Tuesday with other supporters on campus to plan for another protest.

“Even though the university attempted to suppress us multiple times even before this event, we’re still here and we’re still proud to exercise our First Amendment right,” told Tyler Ramirez, one of the students involved in the protest, to WLFA.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6’s affiliate, WESH, confirmed UF police arrested several people Monday night during a pro-Palestine demonstration "after being given multiple warnings.”

UF says protestors are not allowed to use amplified sound, block pathways, camp on university property, issue threats, or cause violence and students and employees could even be suspended or fired.

The university released a statement saying: “The university is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children—they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they'll face the consequences.”

These are not the only protests that have taken place at Florida universities.

A peaceful protest that had no clashes with law enforcement took place at The University of Central Florida on April 26.

"The protest at UCF sparked passion, and unlike some protests at college campuses throughout the nation, sparked no violence," reported WESH.