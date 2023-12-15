Downed power line halts traffic on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens

A downed power line caused a major traffic backup Friday on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Gardens.

Video from Only in Dade showed traffic at a complete standstill on the east ramp from Northwest 47th Avenue. All lanes were blocked.

Drivers were seen turning in the opposite direction trying to escape the mess. Some motorists even got out of their cars, walked along the shoulder and even sat on the barrier to wait out traffic.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It's unclear how the power lines went down and whether it's related to the windy weather South Florida has been experiencing lately.