Dr. Vickie Cartwright Chosen as Broward County Public Schools Superintendent

Dr. Vickie Cartwright has been chosen to be the next leader of Broward County Public Schools.

Cartwright was picked to be the next superintendent by the school board at a meeting Wednesday.

Cartwright beat out the other finalist for the job, Michael Gaal, a former Air Force flight instructor who has been an administrator in three urban school districts: Oakland, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.

Gaal and Cartwright had gone through a public interview by the board after they were picked as the final two candidates for the job. They also faced the public at a town hall meeting in Plantation Tuesday night.

Cartwright has served as interim superintendent since last August, when Robert Runcie stepped down from the position.

