Dramatic New Video Shows Miramar Police Responding to Fatal Plane Crash

Dramatic new police body camera footage shows Miramar officers responding after a small plane crashed into a home last month, killing the two men who were on board.

Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane slammed into a house in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive near North Perry Airport back on Oct. 17.

The police body camera footage released Thursday shows the first officer arriving at the home and making his way inside and to the back patio, where he encountered the plane partially on the home's roof with its nose down.

"Can you guys hear me? Can you guys hear me?" he's heard shouting to the two men on board, but gets no response.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The officer is then heard relaying the information to a dispatcher.

The NTSB released a preliminary report on what led to a small plane crash into a home in Miramar. NBC 6's Heather Walker reports

"There's two people trapped inside the plane. It's partially hung, or, it's stuck on the roof and I'm not getting any response from the guys in the plane," he said.

The officer quickly realized the plane had clipped some power lines as it went down and was leaking fuel.

"Let fire rescue know the plane's wrapped up in electrical lines from the power pole and it's leaking fuel," the officer radios in.

Several other officers respond to the scene along with fire rescue crews. Another officer is heard yelling at neighbors to move away from the scene.

"You guys gotta get out of your house, there's power lines down and there's fuel leaking," the other officer says.

Officials have identified the two men who were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Miramar. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports

The first officer who responded can later be heard telling fellow officers that he witnessed the plane crashing.

"I saw it go down dude, I was at University and the parkway…I said let me go up here to see if they made it," the officer says. "It went down hard and I was like 'there's no way that's practice.'"

Manyereni Moreno, who was in a home with her 2-year-old child when the plane crashed into it, can also bee seen in the footage. Neither were injured but said Moreno said the crash gave her the scare of her life.

“I was in my bedroom with my baby and I just heard a big noise. I thought it was a transformer but I grabbed the baby and ran out and then from outside I saw the airplane on top of my house. It was really scary," Moreno said. "I was born today again. I would have died right there with my baby. I’m glad that we’re alive."

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are looking into the crash.

NBC 6 anchor Cherney Ahmara has the emotional words from those who lost a loved one in Monday's crash.

According to a preliminary NTSB crash report, witnesses said that on the day of the crash, the flight instructor, Yen, and the student pilot, Hall, went to the hanger at North Perry Airport and asked for a screwdriver. The two told witnesses that they were having problems with the plane in the days preceding the crash.

A representative of the airframe manufacturer told investigators Yen had contacted him days before the accident and said he was having an issue with the engine control unit, which resulted in a loss of power during a flight.

The representative told investigators that on the day of the crash he thought Yen and Hall were still troubleshooting the engine problems.

A total of 14 crashes have taken place after takeoff from North Perry Airport in the last five years, records showed. A Miramar commissioner has called for increased safety measures in the wake of last month's crash.