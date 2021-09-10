Drier Friday, Start to Weekend Across South Florida Before Storms Return

South Florida could be in store for a much drier start to the weekend - but don't put those umbrellas away just yet as the wet weather is set to make its return.

You can look for another dry morning Friday with many spots in the 70s. The sunshine will push the mercury into the low to mid-90s by the afternoon with a few storms too.

With fewer storms and light winds, boating and beaching looks perfect.

The weekend is looking like a bit of a mixed bag. Saturday looks like the driest day of the extended forecast with only a 20% chance of storms at best. Highs remain in the low 90s.

Sunday brings back an unstable east breeze and you'll notice a few more storms. The damper conditions along with that breeze may keep our highs in the upper 80s.

Look for more of that east breeze and even wetter weather into next week.