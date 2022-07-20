Drier Wednesday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Returns

South Florida will have at least one more day of drier conditions across the area before wet weather is in the forecast to make a return.

Look for yet another warm, haze and mostly rain free Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 80s near the coast to the low 90s inland. Feels like temperatures once again above 100.

You can blame the high humidity for that. Thursday looks quite similar with maybe a little less haze out there. Beach conditions look perfect.

Storm chances edge a little higher as we go Friday through the weekend, but it doesn't look like a washout. Highs once again near 90 degrees.

Some long range models hint at stormier times next week, but that's still a ways off.

The tropics remain quiet for now.