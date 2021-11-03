Drier Wednesday in South Florida Before Next Front Brings Wet Weather

If you enjoy dry conditions in South Florida, Wednesday may be the only day for the rest of the work week you will have that type of weather before the next front rolls in.

Humidity is down a touch for your Wednesday while skies will be brighter. Outside of a few Keys showers, rain chances will be almost nothing.

Look for warmer highs too as the mercury pushes back into the mid-80s. Thursday looks quite similar to Wednesday with maybe a few more showers around.

A front nears South Florida on Friday and rain chances will be on the high side. Thunderstorms are possible with high humidity and temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The weekend will be perfect. Outside of a passing shower Saturday, look for lows in the 60s (50s in the burbs) with highs in the low 80s. You'll notice a breeze and lower humidity too.