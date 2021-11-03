first alert weather

Drier Wednesday in South Florida Before Next Front Brings Wet Weather

Humidity is down a touch for your Wednesday while skies will be brighter

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you enjoy dry conditions in South Florida, Wednesday may be the only day for the rest of the work week you will have that type of weather before the next front rolls in.

Humidity is down a touch for your Wednesday while skies will be brighter. Outside of a few Keys showers, rain chances will be almost nothing.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Look for warmer highs too as the mercury pushes back into the mid-80s. Thursday looks quite similar to Wednesday with maybe a few more showers around.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Child Psychologist Offers Tips for Parents Feeling Frazzled

amazon fire tv Oct 27

Watch Unique NBC 6 Original Content on New FireTV App

A front nears South Florida on Friday and rain chances will be on the high side. Thunderstorms are possible with high humidity and temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

The weekend will be perfect. Outside of a passing shower Saturday, look for lows in the 60s (50s in the burbs) with highs in the low 80s. You'll notice a breeze and lower humidity too.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBroward
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us