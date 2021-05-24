Drive-by Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead, 2 Men Hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police are investigating a Sunday night drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that left one man dead and two men in an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene near Northwest 61st Street and 31st Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood after reports of gunshots in the area through the Shots Spotter system.

Once they arrived, officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while the other two victims were rushed to Ryder Trauma Center. Police did not release the identities of any victims or the conditions of those in the hospital.

Nearby residents told police they saw a car fleeing the scene, but police did not release any information on that vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.